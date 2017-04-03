Hughes strong, Twins beat White Sox to improve to 4-0

Phil Hughes pitched six strong innings for his first win in almost a year and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night for their first 4-0 start since 1987. Miguel Sano hit an RBI go-ahead double in the sixth, and Chris Gimenez added an RBI double in the seventh for the Twins, who led the majors with 103 losses last season after opening 0-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.