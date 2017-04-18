Holliday's huge blast shows back is A-OK

Sidelined for two games with lower back stiffness, the Yankees' designated hitter returned to the lineup on Monday to crush the second-longest homer hit in the Majors this year, a three-run shot to left field that traveled 459 feet, according to Only Carlos Gomez of the Rangers has hit a longer blast than Holliday, whose titanic shot off White Sox starter Derek Holland came as part of a five-run third inning. It was Holliday's second home run as a Yankee.

