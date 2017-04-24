Garcias homer to help Quintana, White Sox top Royals, 5-2
Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia homered to back run-starved starter Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Quintana got the offensive support he needed after receiving only four runs in his first four starts combined.
