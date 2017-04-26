Former White Sox ace Chris Sale thriv...

Former White Sox ace Chris Sale thriving in Boston as he did in Chicago

5 hrs ago

The White Sox seem to be surviving quite nicely without Chris Sale , the first casualty of the rebuild that most agreed had to happen. They have the best ERA in the majors, an 11-9 record after sweeping the Royals and two prospects in Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech who should be prime-time players before too long.

Chicago, IL

