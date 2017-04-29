'El Mariachi' Miguel Gonzalez starting season with high notes for White Sox
White Sox pitcher Miguel Gonzalez said singing runs not only in his family but in his small hometown of Pegueros, Mexico. Music and singalongs accompany many parties there, and that's how Gonzalez found his affection for singing mariachi music.
