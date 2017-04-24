Does Davidson deserve more playing ti...

Does Davidson deserve more playing time with White Sox?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Matt Davidson is a young right-handed hitter for the Chicago White Sox, and he's off to a smooth start with a .324/.333/.676 slash line, 3 home runs and 10 RBI. White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Monday and Tuesday; WGN/MLB Network Wednesday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Miguel Gonzalez vs. Jason Vargas Monday at 7:10 p.m.; Dylan Covey vs. Danny Duffy Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; Jose Quintana vs. Nathan Karns Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. At a glance: This is the White Sox's first meeting of the season vs. Kansas City, and the Royals limp into the series after losing four straight at Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Sun AgentPhartss 2
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC