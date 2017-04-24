Does Davidson deserve more playing time with White Sox?

Matt Davidson is a young right-handed hitter for the Chicago White Sox, and he's off to a smooth start with a .324/.333/.676 slash line, 3 home runs and 10 RBI. White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Monday and Tuesday; WGN/MLB Network Wednesday Radio: WLS 890-AM Pitching matchups: The Sox's Miguel Gonzalez vs. Jason Vargas Monday at 7:10 p.m.; Dylan Covey vs. Danny Duffy Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.; Jose Quintana vs. Nathan Karns Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. At a glance: This is the White Sox's first meeting of the season vs. Kansas City, and the Royals limp into the series after losing four straight at Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.