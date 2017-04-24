Defense is White Sox secret weapon

Tyler Saladino was talking to some White Sox coaches and players on Sunday, finalizing their plan for how to defend against the Indians with Derek Holland on the mound, when Joe McEwing offered some positive reinforcement. McEwing, the White Sox bench coach and infield instructor, announced that the team had moved to the top of the Major League's rankings for Not like Saladino was in Spring Training, 2012, when the 41-year-old Jason Giambi came to bat for the Rockies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.