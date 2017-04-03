Davidson, Soto power White Sox past Tigers, 11-2
Matt Davidson had his first career triple and first home run as a member of the Chicago White Sox in an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Geovany Soto, the catcher who joined the White Sox as a free agent this off-season, added his first two home runs for Chicago to help give Rick Renteria his first victory as the team's manager.
