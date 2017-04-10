Comeback: Brantley's double lifts Indians past White Sox 2-1
Brantley, forced to the outside during Cleveland's magical ride in 2016 because of injuries, doubled home Francisco Lindor with two outs in the 10th inning as the Indians celebrated their AL championship and then beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Tuesday in their home opener. Brantley could only watch and cheer for his teammates last October after undergoing two surgeries on his right shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC