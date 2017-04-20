Clear-minded Abreu hopes to retire with Sox
Jose Abreu is entering his fourth season with the White Sox and has at least three more seasons contractually on the South Side. "That is one of my wishes; I wish just to spend my whole career with this organization," Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo.
