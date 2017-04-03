Chris Sale's Boston Red Sox debut: LHP ironically debuts...
Chris Sale will make his highly-anticipated Boston Red Sox debut today here at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acquired Sale on Dec. 6 from the White Sox for top prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and Luis Alexander Basabe as well as midlevel prospect Victor Diaz.
