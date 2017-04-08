Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Yoan Moncada on Fire to Begin 2017
The Chicago White Sox traded away Chris Sale this past offseason and a big part of the return they got for their former ace was prospect Yoan Moncada , who is the Sox top prospect and number two in all of baseball. He's also off to an extremely hot start to begin the 2017 regular season in the minors.
