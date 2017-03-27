Chicago White Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Tim Anderson and the White Sox will kick off the 2017 regular season on Monday when they welcome the Detroit Tigers to Guaranteed Rate Field The Chicago White Sox will open their season on Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field as Jose Quintana takes the ball against the Detroit Tigers, and we now know the 25 players that will make up their roster for the big day. The roster was significantly impacted by injuries, as several key players will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list.

