Chicago White Sox: Opening Day Edition

As the first pitch of the Chicago White Sox 2017 season is hours away, the south siders are looking forward to a rebuilding season full of highs, lows, call-ups, trades, anda guaranteed rates ? Unfortunately, yes. Although the viewing experience of rebuilding seasons can often be painful, what the White Sox choose to do with their key pieces this year will pave the way for future playoff seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.