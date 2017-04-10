Celebrating a -42
As they do every April 15, The White Sox and the 29 other MLB teams paid tribute to Jackie Robinson yesterday, honoring the man who courageously broke baseball's color line on that date in 1947. Following tradition, every player throughout baseball wore Robinson's iconic a -42.
