Cabrera homers in 10th as Sox win 6th straight

10 hrs ago Read more: Chicago White Sox

The White Sox overcame a Tigers rally off their veteran closer to post their sixth straight win. Melky Cabrera 's 10th-inning homer off Justin Wilson nullified Detroit's two-run ninth off David Robertson , sending Chicago to a 6-4 win Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Chicago, IL

