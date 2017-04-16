Boston Red Sox: Assessing Chris Sale's first three starts
The Boston Red Sox are a team that always makes waves in free agency. They don't shy away from pushing their salary cap to the limit to round out their roster with high-profile free agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC