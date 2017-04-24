Benetti: White Sox pitcher Derek Holland enjoys his creative outlet
That fact likely relegates White Sox pitcher Derek Holland to, at best, second place on the list of Newark, Ohio's top entertainers, no matter how accurate his impersonations are. • The lumbering Austrian dialect of Arnold Schwarzenegger • The calming lilt of Kermit the Frog • And the Frankie Valli-sidekick beat of Todd Frazier "I was doing impersonations of my brother's teammates, their smiles," Holland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Apr 23
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC