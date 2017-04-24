Bats Explode for Second Straight Nigh...

Bats Explode for Second Straight Night as Sox Win Third in a Row

16 hrs ago

The White Sox offense exploded for the second night in a row, following up Monday night's 12-run outburst with a 10-5 victory over the Royals in the middle game of the three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. With their third consecutive win, the Sox have already won the series and in the process hurdled over the .500 mark.

Chicago, IL

