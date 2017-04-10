Avisail's two-run shot lifts White So...

Avisail's two-run shot lifts White Sox in 10

18 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Avisail Garcia continued his blistering start to the season, collecting a career-high four hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th, to carry the White Sox to a 3-1 win over the Twins on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins opted to pitch to Garcia with two outs and a runner at third base after reliever Ryan Pressly struck out Jose Abreu .

