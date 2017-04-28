A Close Look at Avia s Hot Start

In a perfect world, it wouldn't be considered an oddity that Avisail Garcia is currently tearing the cover off baseballs at the rate he currently is. Sure, his numbers are a bit inflated due to the small sample size of playing just 20 games so far this season, but in a perfect world White Sox fans would expect those numbers to settle into a healthy norms for a player of Garcia's size, strength and caliber.

