4 HRs back Tanaka as Yanks rout White Sox

The Yankees combined tape-measure power with a Masahiro Tanaka gem to put the finishing touches on an impressive first homestand, breezing to a 9-1 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Starlin Castro and Aaron Judge drew their teammates out of the dugout with back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning off rookie Dylan Covey , who was blasted for eight runs in five innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.