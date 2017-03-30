Yoan Moncada, who Boston Red Sox trad...

Yoan Moncada, who Boston Red Sox traded for Chris Sale, homers twice; Travis Shaw hits third homer

16 hrs ago

Former Red Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada, who Boston traded for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, blasted two home runs in the White Sox's 7-3 Cactus League victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Moncada is 8-for-33 with a .342 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, .888 OPS, two homers, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 14 spring training games.

