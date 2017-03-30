Yoan Moncada, who Boston Red Sox traded for Chris Sale, homers twice; Travis Shaw hits third homer
Former Red Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada, who Boston traded for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, blasted two home runs in the White Sox's 7-3 Cactus League victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Moncada is 8-for-33 with a .342 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, .888 OPS, two homers, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 14 spring training games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC