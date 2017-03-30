Yoan Moncada, who Boston Red Sox traded for Chris Sale, homers twice; Travis Shaw hits third homer

Former Red Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada, who Boston traded for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, blasted two home runs in the White Sox's 7-3 Cactus League victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Moncada is 8-for-33 with a .342 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, .888 OPS, two homers, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks and 13 strikeouts in 14 spring training games.

