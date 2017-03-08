Yoan Moncada is getting used to life ...

Yoan Moncada is getting used to life with the White Sox

Yoan Moncada is getting used to life with the Chicago White Sox after being acquired in the trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston. "His skill set is obviously off the charts," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

