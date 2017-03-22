Williams invigorated by Sox showing in camp
Those two words perfectly summed up White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams' feelings concerning the current state of the White Sox, who are in the early stage of their rebuild. "It's one of the best teaching environments I've ever been in," said Williams, referring specifically to his team's current camp.
