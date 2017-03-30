White Sox will have youth waiting in the wings
The questions regarding the White Sox 2017 Opening Day roster center upon who won't be there as much who will break camp with the team. Yoan Moncada hits his first two home runs of 2017 Spring Training, a two-run homer in the 5th inning and a solo shot in the 7th But the focus is Opening Day.
