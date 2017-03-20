White Sox reportedly send Bourjos to Rays
Jacob May has been impressive enough during Spring Training to break camp with the White Sox. And the White Sox sending outfielder Peter Bourjos to Tampa Bay, according to multiple reports Monday night, might have increased that possibility.
