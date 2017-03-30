White Sox rebuild goes beyond top prospects showcased in Cactus League

Who are the White Sox's top 10 prospects that director of player development Chris Getz and his staff will be helping this season? White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams thinks fans have begun to buy into the team's rebuilding project because they were able to see the promise the new prospects showcased in spring training. The Sox left behind top prospects Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito , Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech when they departed Arizona on Wednesday, but those players flashed enough in Cactus League action to provide a glimpse of the future.

