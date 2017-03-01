White Sox power arms in good hands with Cooper
Don Cooper is in his 16th season as the White Sox pitching coach, and he's never seen as many power arms as the Sox have in camp. Few, if any, pitching coaches have seen a wave like Michael Kopech , Zack Burdi and the rest of the power pitchers currently in the organization.
