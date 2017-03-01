White Sox part ways with Lawrie, grant release

Lawrie, 27, batted .248 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 94 games last season, his first with the White Sox after being acquired from Oakland on Dec. 9, 2015. He did not play after July 21 of last season due to a left leg injury, and he was due to make $3.5 million in 2017.

