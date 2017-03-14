White Sox keeping things simple for Yoan Moncada

Time after time after time after time - four in all - Moncada struck out in succession Sunday while seeking a remedy. Finally, Moncada, the ninth batter - he also was the 18th and final - of the ninth inning doubled to left field to give the Sox a 9-3 lead against the Dodgers during a 14-run inning that stretched well into the Glendale evening.

