White Sox get good news on Rodon, Petricka

The news was predominantly positive for the White Sox in terms of a couple of injury updates provided Tuesday at Camelback Ranch. Carlos Rodon received a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday concerning tightness in the biceps tendon area, and it confirmed the showing no structural damage with a diagnosis of bursitis.

Chicago, IL

