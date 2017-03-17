White Sox 25-man roster is taking shape
Sure there's some quibbling about whether Hayes or Matt Davidson gets the opening crack at the DH spot but with the spring Hayes has had it seems he may be making a push-especially with the White Sox looking for more pop in the lineup. Where Tim Anderson hits, I think, will largely be decided by Anderson, himself.
