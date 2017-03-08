Thome: Sox path similar to '90s Indians clubs

Back when Cleveland tormented the rest of baseball from 1994-2001, the word "rebuild" wasn't as featured in the diamond vernacular as it is now. But Jim Thome, who was an integral part of the Indians' dominance then and works with the White Sox young core now as a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn, sees similarities in the current road traveled by the South Siders.

