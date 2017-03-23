Spring Training Game Thread #26: A's ...

Spring Training Game Thread #26: A's v. White Sox

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athletics Nation

Happy Friday A's fans! The Athletics take on the White Sox today at Hohokam Stadium in sunny Mesa. Chicago comes into today's action an even 13-13 on the spring, while A's record sits at 14-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec '16 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? (Sep '16) Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC