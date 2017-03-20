Sox Perform Ninth-Inning Magic for Second Straight Day

Down to their last out for the second consecutive game, the White Sox rallied from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Giants, 4-3, on a Roberto Pena two-out, two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. On Saturday, it was Dan Hayes ' two-out, top of the ninth-inning grand slam that provided the come-from-behind game-winner in a 10-7 triumph over the Indians in Goodyear.

