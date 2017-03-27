Sox appreciate OD starter Quintana's ...

Sox appreciate OD starter Quintana's value

4 hrs ago

Jose Quintana doesn't need victories to paint him as one of Major League Baseball's elite starting pitchers, though he has earned better than his 46-46 career mark with an astonishing 62 no-decisions since 2012. The southpaw doesn't need accolades or approval from around baseball to vindicate his lofty perch, though the 28-year-old certainly has drawn rave reviews over the past couple of years, punctuated by his 5 2/3 one-hit innings for Team Colombia against Team USA in the 2017 Jose Quintana allows just one hit over 5 2/3 innings against the USA while striking out four and walking one All one has to do is watch Quintana's workmanlike dominance for a start or two to understand the value of the 2017 White Sox Opening Day starter.

