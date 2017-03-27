Sox appreciate OD starter Quintana's value

Jose Quintana doesn't need victories to paint him as one of Major League Baseball's elite starting pitchers, though he has earned better than his 46-46 career mark with an astonishing 62 no-decisions since 2012. The southpaw doesn't need accolades or approval from around baseball to vindicate his lofty perch, though the 28-year-old certainly has drawn rave reviews over the past couple of years, punctuated by his 5 2/3 one-hit innings for Team Colombia against Team USA in the 2017 Jose Quintana allows just one hit over 5 2/3 innings against the USA while striking out four and walking one All one has to do is watch Quintana's workmanlike dominance for a start or two to understand the value of the 2017 White Sox Opening Day starter.

