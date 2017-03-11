Slower spring approach working out fo...

Slower spring approach working out for White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

In anticipation of the left-hander throwing more innings this year after shipping Sale to the Red Sox , the team decided to slow his preparation, much like they did with Sale, to build up to the regular season. Rodon will be the team's fifth starter in name only when the season begins April 3. Both he and the team have said the slowed-down approach is not injury-related.

