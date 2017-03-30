Schwarber welcomes White Sox lefty Ho...

Schwarber welcomes White Sox lefty Holland to Cubs' rivalry

With 12,927 house-divided fans packed into Camelback Ranch, this spring contest between Holland's Chicago White Sox and the crosstown rival Cubs was rather anticipated, as exhibitions go. Kyle Schwarber tagged Holland for a three-run homer and drove in four runs, helping the Cubs beat the White Sox 7-3.

