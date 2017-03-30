Schwarber welcomes White Sox lefty Holland to Cubs' rivalry
Chicago White Sox's Derek Holland walks back to the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Phoenix. With 12,927 house-divided fans packed into Camelback Ranch, this spring contest between Holland's Chicago White Sox and the crosstown rival Cubs was rather anticipated, as exhibitions go.
