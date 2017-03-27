Rodon to see doctor Monday for 2nd op...

Rodon to see doctor Monday for 2nd opinion

Left-hander Carlos Rodon is scheduled to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday in Los Angeles for a second opinion on what he described as tightness in the biceps tendon area of his left shoulder. Rodon seemed upbeat Saturday morning after Friday's MRI revealed no structure damage in relation to the issue causing him to miss a scheduled Cactus League start Friday in Mesa.

