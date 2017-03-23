Robertson, Jones Will Return to Sox Camp as WBC Champs; DRob Gets Last Out for USA
Team USA, with White Sox relievers David Robertson and Nate Jones bolstering the bullpen throughout the tournament, captured its first World Baseball Classic title last night at Dodger Stadium with a convincing 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico. Robertson tossed a scoreless ninth, giving him the distinction of recording the final out of the game by retiring Astros' star Carlos Correa .
