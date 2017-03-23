Quintana flashes perfection as Sox top Reds
With 17 scouts in attendance, the White Sox ace and prime trade candidate as part of the team's rebuilding, pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings during a 4-2 victory over the Reds on Thursday at Camelback Ranch. Beau Amaral delivered a double down the right-field line to break up the perfect game, and Amaral wasn't even in the Reds' original starting lineup.
