Quintana flashes perfection as Sox top Reds

With 17 scouts in attendance, the White Sox ace and prime trade candidate as part of the team's rebuilding, pitched 5 2/3 perfect innings during a 4-2 victory over the Reds on Thursday at Camelback Ranch. Beau Amaral delivered a double down the right-field line to break up the perfect game, and Amaral wasn't even in the Reds' original starting lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.