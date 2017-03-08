Podsednik has much to offer as guest instructor
The owner of one of the most famous home runs in White Sox history now is plying his craft as a guest instructor on the Minor League side during Spring Training. But Scott Podsednik won't be focusing on the long ball or his walk-off blast in Game 2 of the 2005 World Series during his 2 1/2 weeks in camp.
