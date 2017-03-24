'Odds are' Carlos Rodon will start Wh...

'Odds are' Carlos Rodon will start White Sox season on disabled list with biceps tightness

Read more: Chicago Tribune

The White Sox scratched left-hander Carlos Rodon from his Cactus League start Friday with tightness in his upper left biceps, and while an initial exam was positive, the third-year starter will undergo an MRI on Friday in Arizona. Sox general manager Rick Hahn said it is still too early to tell how long the team will be without Rodon, but he said "odds are" he will start the season on the disabled list.

Chicago, IL

