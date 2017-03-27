Now in Brewers' rotation, Anderson goes 5 sharp vs Chisox
Chase Anderson, added to the starting rotation this week when Matt Garza was put on the disabled list, threw five shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Friday night.
