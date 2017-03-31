No matter what you call it, White Sox season about to begin
"On my way here I was asking about the name, and we were making some jokes about it," Sox first baseman Jose Abreu said. "White Sox Field?" Well, White Sox Park is what many fans will call it, though technically its new name is Guaranteed Rate Field, which doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.
