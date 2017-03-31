New faces on the White Sox: Derek Hol...

New faces on the White Sox: Derek Holland working on comeback season

Read more: Chicago Tribune

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper had a good feeling the first time he talked to Derek Holland on the phone to explain to him what life on the Sox pitching staff would entail. He has maintained those good vibes while working with Holland this spring after the veteran left-hander signed a one-year, $6 million contract in December.

Chicago, IL

