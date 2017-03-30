Nationals' closer search: In-house op...

Nationals' closer search: In-house options; Deal for David Robertson still a possibility?

Reports of interest in Matt Wieters persisted all winter until the Washington Nationals finally signed the veteran catcher to a 1-year/$10.5M free agent deal. In spite of what has been said about finding the Nats' next closer in-house at this point, after a number of swings and misses this offseason, rumors of a potential deal for Chicago White Sox ' closer David Robertson go back to last July, when the Nationals were in the market for a late-inning arm.

Chicago, IL

