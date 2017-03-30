Moncada's First Spring Homers Bolster Offense in Win Over Royals

Yoan Moncada launched a pair of home runs, a two-run homer in the fifth inning and a solo shot in the seventh, and RF Avi Garcia and DH Cody Asche went back-to-back in the sixth as the White Sox came back from a 2-0 deficit to overtake the Royals, 7-3, at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. The Good Guys are now 11-8-1 in Cactus League play.

